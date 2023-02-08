Products
Cruzo Cards
Cruzo Cards
Multi-chain NFT marketplace for digital emotions
Collectible NFT postcards, greetings, and avatars for all occasions: Birthdays, Weddings, and Christmas. Explore NFTs created by users and professional artists. Create your own NFT greeting cards and gift for loved ones in a few clicks.
E-Commerce
,
Web3
,
NFT
Cruzo Cards
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please share your experience and thoughts about the idea."
The makers of Cruzo Cards
About this launch
Cruzo Cards
Multi-chain NFT marketplace for digital emotions
Cruzo Cards
Cruzo Cards
Denis Stepanov
E-Commerce
,
Web3
,
NFT
Denis Stepanov
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Cruzo Cards
is not rated yet. This is Cruzo Cards's first launch.
1
1
#36
#174
