Crunchbase People

One click to founders LinkedIn from Crunchbase

Free
Navigate to people's LinkedIn page from Crunchbase by a single click without premium subscription. Source code: https://github.com/narisong/crunchbase
Chrome Extensions, Productivity, User Experience
Crunchbase People
About this launch
0
reviews
4
followers
