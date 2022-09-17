Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Crunchbase People
Crunchbase People
One click to founders LinkedIn from Crunchbase
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Navigate to people's LinkedIn page from Crunchbase by a single click without premium subscription. Source code: https://github.com/narisong/crunchbase
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Crunchbase People
Flatfile X
Ad
The missing API for CSV import - get early access
About this launch
Crunchbase People
One click to founders LinkedIn from Crunchbase
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Crunchbase People by
Crunchbase People
was hunted by
Risong Na
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Risong Na
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Crunchbase People
is not rated yet. This is Crunchbase People's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#40
Report