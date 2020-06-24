Discussion
In our jobs, we wasted so much time every day doing unproductive, monotonous tasks such as sifting through piles of webpages and creating insights to share with our teams 😫 We realised that there were so many tools that help you find information, but nothing to enhance the entire journey from the collection, to insights, to storytelling. So the team at Crumble came together with one common mission: "Let's make it easy to find, summarise and showcase any topic on the web!" 🤩 Here's an overview of how it works: 📍 Navigate to the webpage and browse through the collection of Boards already available! No need to sign up whilst browsing. 🖊️ When you want to create a Board or view member specific content, you'll be redirected to the Sign Up page. Onboarding only takes a minute so you'll be ready to go in no time! 🏠 Now it's time to turn information into insights and stories. First, you're going to want to create a Board, this will be the home for all the content relevant to the topic you're interested in. ✂️ If you haven't downloaded the Crumble Clipper already, add it to your Chrome browser using the links provided. 🏃🏽♀️ Instead of spending ages wading through the mountains of information on the internet, use the Clipper to send snippets of interesting content to your Board and to extract the key points from a webpage. 👍🏽 Using the gems of information that you've collected, you can quickly create documents to share! We'd love to see what you create! Share your work with us on social media (using the red share button on a board) and use the hashtags #crumbletheweb & #lovecrumble to get featured on our accounts! For some "How To" guides, see our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/... Final note! For the best user experience, use Chrome Browser!
