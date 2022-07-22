Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Cruise
Ranked #16 for today
Cruise
A simple to use accounting tax app for freelancers
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Cruise is a lightweight iOS app ($4.99/m) that lets freelancers separate their personal and business expenses, track their tax bill in real-time, and easily export their tax data (Schedule C) when they’re ready to file.
Launched in
iOS
,
Freelance
,
Accounting
by
Cruise Accounting
About this launch
Cruise Accounting
The simplest tax app for freelancers
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Cruise by
Cruise Accounting
was hunted by
Antoine Balaresque
in
iOS
,
Freelance
,
Accounting
. Made by
Antoine Balaresque
. Featured on July 22nd, 2022.
Cruise Accounting
is not rated yet. This is Cruise Accounting's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#142
Report