Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Crudiful
Crudiful
browser for your API
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Crudiful plugs into any REST API turning it into a simple data table with CRUD support. Save weeks of frontend development where its not a requirement.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Crudiful
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Crudiful
browser for your API
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Crudiful by
Crudiful
was hunted by
Bogusz Stefanczyk
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Bogusz Stefanczyk
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
Crudiful
is not rated yet. This is Crudiful's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#90
Report