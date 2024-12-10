Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from crtd
See crtd’s previous launch →
Home
Product
crtd v2.0
crtd v2.0
your (+ friends) music, movies, books & links
Visit
Upvote 67
exclusive invite code
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
create a dynamic link-in-bio by connecting your spotify, apple music, goodreads, letterboxd accounts, or share links directly via text message to our number. follow your friends and discover what they're into in a weekly digest
Launched in
Social Networking
by
crtd
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
crtd
Find out what ur friends are reading/watching/listening to
0
reviews
74
followers
Follow for updates
crtd v2.0 by
crtd
was hunted by
Gleb Tsyganov
in
Social Networking
. Made by
Gleb Tsyganov
. Featured on December 17th, 2024.
crtd
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 23rd, 2023.
Points
67
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report