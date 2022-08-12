Products
Crowwd
Crowwd
Build meaningful connections
Crowwd brings numerous communities & their recognitions to a single platform. Get access to the key people of a community and interact with them. Showcase events, achievements, and notices of your community to all like-minded people.
Launched in
Android
,
Tech
,
Community
by
Crowwd
About this launch
Crowwd aims to build meaningful connections.
was hunted by
Jagjit Saini
in
Android
,
Tech
,
Community
. Made by
Jagjit Saini
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Crowwd's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#155
