We can all agree that COVID-19's made us do things we never expected to: close our offices for example, with over 80% of wealth management firms in the nation reportedly working from home as of the end of Q2. Some people love it, but for many, it's creating a mental health strain, productivity decrease, and other issues. But what if I told you, you can work in person again, safely, and securely? Cue Crowdtrace: your all-in-one solution to making sure your office reopens safely and responsibly. How?: ✅ Daily Symptom Screening: Make sure your team is healthy before they enter your workplace through a short daily symptom screening. ✅ Contact Tracing: Our background technology will accurately and definitively trace the impact of a positive COVID-19 case in your workspace. ✅ Admin Dashboard: Our admin dashboard provides enhanced analytics to help you and your team make informed decisions. ✅ Crowd Control: Reduce unnecessary interactions within your workspace by empowering your team with real-time occupancy data. ✅ Secure Integrations: Crowdtrace aligns with organizational privacy policies, as well as works with other systems you have in place. The best part? Our solutions are diverse, modular and easily integrated into any existing framework so no matter who you are, we definitely have something for you. Chime, a client that has been with us from the start, has shared that we have helped them prevent 3 office shutdowns in just the past 2 months! So wait no more and reach out to us - word has it we've got a special Product Hunt rate that'll definitely make it worth your time 🔥 🔥 But really though, our goal is to keep all individuals, companies, and organizations as safe as possible during this pandemic. We hope you can join us in furthering this mission!
