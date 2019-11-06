Log InSign up
Crowdsourcer 1.0

Collaborate. Split profits. Create MVPs without investment.

Crowdsourcer.io is a web platform where people can collaborate on projects and earn a fair share of the profits based on their contribution. Create products without raising investment, capping ambition or quitting your day job.
We're incredibly excited to share v1.0 of Crowdsourcer.io! It's been a long time in the making and it's something that we believe is just a starting point for more to come. With v1 we've added an interview process for projects and contributors; expanded our selling tools so you can sell your products in more ways than ever; finally, we built on the peer review system to help protect everyone involved in a project. Of course, if any of you have questions about the platform please feel free to reach out to me, I appreciate sometimes it can be a little much to take in 🤯.
