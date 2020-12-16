  1. Home
Fun and easy Zoom games for those WFHing

Bring back the fun to WFH! CrowdParty offers fun and easy games to play over Zoom or other videoconferencing apps! Play games like Trivia, With-Draw, Friendly Fire, Charades, Would You Rather, and more to come!
Justin Cuaresma
Engaging the workplace with CrowdParty
Hi Product Hunt! Justin here, creator of CrowdParty! ❤️ Why’d I build CrowdParty? It started off as a personal need, really. Previously, as a Team Lead at a HR software company, I had to organize a platform team Happy Hour with around 80 people. There’s no way a regular meet and greet would work for a group that large. I needed something interactive and fun to engage everyone. So I whipped up a Google Doc and quickly wrote up a couple of Trivia and Charades questions. On that day, CrowdParty was born. The truth is: I just want to bring joy to the workplace. I felt how damaging the pandemic was to the org’s culture and morale, and I wanted to build something that could help with that, even if just a bit. 🏓 What? CrowdParty is a service that offers fun and easy games for those who WFH. The games are designed to maximize interaction and engagement. You can play them before a meeting starts, in-between, or at the end! Play them during your team buildings, happy hours, Sales presentations, town halls, classes, and wherever else! Back in the office? You can play it in the boardrooms too! 🎉 How? Since CrowdParty is a web app, there are no downloads or app installs required. For the host: just share your screen on Zoom or your preferred videoconf software and you’re good to go. For the players: scan the QR code on your device or open the Room link on a browser. It’s that simple. You don’t have to bother your IT department. 🚀 To infinity and beyond! It’s been such a tremendous past few months building CrowdParty. What I’m even more grateful of: the laughter and happiness people experience after playing together. Hope you all enjoy it! Let me know if you have any questions or feedback! 🥳
Jordan Grant
Laughter. Playing CrowdParty at the end of a call always ends in - laughter. Makes us feel a little closer. Justin, your software’s great but your mission is so important!
