Justin Cuaresma
CrowdParty
Hi Product Hunt! Justin here, creator of CrowdParty! ❤️ Why’d I build CrowdParty? It started off as a personal need, really. Previously, as a Team Lead at a HR software company, I had to organize a platform team Happy Hour with around 80 people. There’s no way a regular meet and greet would work for a group that large. I needed something interactive and fun to engage everyone. So I whipped up a Google Doc and quickly wrote up a couple of Trivia and Charades questions. On that day, CrowdParty was born. The truth is: I just want to bring joy to the workplace. I felt how damaging the pandemic was to the org’s culture and morale, and I wanted to build something that could help with that, even if just a bit. 🏓 What? CrowdParty is a service that offers fun and easy games for those who WFH. The games are designed to maximize interaction and engagement. You can play them before a meeting starts, in-between, or at the end! Play them during your team buildings, happy hours, Sales presentations, town halls, classes, and wherever else! Back in the office? You can play it in the boardrooms too! 🎉 How? Since CrowdParty is a web app, there are no downloads or app installs required. For the host: just share your screen on Zoom or your preferred videoconf software and you’re good to go. For the players: scan the QR code on your device or open the Room link on a browser. It’s that simple. You don’t have to bother your IT department. 🚀 To infinity and beyond! It’s been such a tremendous past few months building CrowdParty. What I’m even more grateful of: the laughter and happiness people experience after playing together. Hope you all enjoy it! Let me know if you have any questions or feedback! 🥳
Laughter. Playing CrowdParty at the end of a call always ends in - laughter. Makes us feel a little closer. Justin, your software’s great but your mission is so important!