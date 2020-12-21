discussion
Marco Spoerl
MakerProject lead and side project builder
Hey Product Hunters 👋 This is my first product launch on PH 🙂 In some issues of my newsletter, I used scraped data to highlight top-performing crowdfunding campaigns. As I was interested in a data-based product and wanted it to go hand-in-hand with my goal of helping other makers find promising product ideas, it seemed a natural choice to provide access to the complete data set. So I made Crowdfunded. You can use the data for product research on existing and future projects, i.e. understand customer demand, discover successful product categories, see what competitors are launching, and find promising product ideas. And all of that not only for digital, but tangible products as well. The current database contains more than 2,000 Indiegogo campaigns which ended in 2020. My plan is to update the database once a month with new campaigns, updates to existing records, and support for more crowdfunding platforms. I'd love to get your feedback and I'm happy to answer any questions you have!
