Host your own live-streamed gameshow with prizes

Ever participated in a trivia show? Want to run your own straight from your own phone?
Live stream your own Quiz show with real prizes!
All setup with an intuitive web admin tool and easy to use mobile app for your players and your host!
***Game a 5PM PST TODAY! *** Hey All thanks for checking out Crowd Quiz! We will have a game today with $100 in total prize pool (split amongst winners) - message me if you want to host your own game ! Or want a copy of the android beta :) You got a company that wants to bring its folks together in this 'remote time'? Got some customers that you want to sell a great experience? Use Crowd Quiz - its pretty fun and super easy. Make your events with our online tool - craft it with your own branding and get your players on!
