Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Benji Brown
Maker
***Game a 5PM PST TODAY! *** Hey All thanks for checking out Crowd Quiz! We will have a game today with $100 in total prize pool (split amongst winners) - message me if you want to host your own game ! Or want a copy of the android beta :) You got a company that wants to bring its folks together in this 'remote time'? Got some customers that you want to sell a great experience? Use Crowd Quiz - its pretty fun and super easy. Make your events with our online tool - craft it with your own branding and get your players on!
UpvoteShare