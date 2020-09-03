  1. Home
Crowd Heatmap by BestTime

Analyse visitor peaks of public business in whole areas.

Today BestTime.app launches a major update that makes it possible to analyze visitor peaks of public business (cafe, gym, etc) for whole areas.
Using the tools/ API you can find businesses on popular visiting times, location, hour, day, and business type.
Mick Vermaat
Maker
Software Dev/ Aerospace researcher
I'm excited to launch a huge update for BestTime.app. Initially, BestTime could only be used to forecast visitor peaks of individual business (like restaurants, gyms, supermarkets). Now it is possible to automatically add business in a whole area, and analyze the visitor peaks with an advanced filter! The usage of the new features seems to be very relevant during the COVID-19 season - Filter public business visitor peaks by: - 🔥 Visitor peak intensity - 🌎 Geographical location (e.g. a certain neighborhood) - 📅 Day of the week - 🕐 Time of day - 🛒 Business type (e.g. a restaurant) This functionality can be accessed through the new tools that show the filter results as a heatmap. Additionally, this data and filter can be accessed using the API. This way you can build innovative software tools on top of our platform. Some example use cases of the data and new visitor peak filter: - Find all quiet supermarkets on Saturday morning to avoid COVID-19 infections. - Find all busy bars at Friday 9 PM in neighborhood X - Analyse human shopping behavior throughout cities (e.g. useful for marketing agencies). We are looking for big customers (like digital marketing agencies, municipalities, etc) who can build innovating tools on top of BestTime. We are willing to pay you a chuck of the monthly revenue if you can help us closing a client.
Vali Draganescu
Hi, I have a big question, how do you source the data to calculate the busyness?
Niven Ranchhod
@vali_draganescu Same here, interested to know how the heatmap is actually driven.
Gilad UzielyFounder - Lance for Freelancers
Really interesting! Good job. Will it work worldwide?
Rami DheineStrategy & Growth | @blueprint
Super interesting, how reliable is it?
EnderWingsIndie Game Developer, Animator.
This is a good tool to deal with this Covid season.
