Pricing and experimentation tools for Stripe

Haiku® Crow makes it easy to localize prices & run price experiments with Stripe. Charge custom currencies & prices for any country in the world, measure performance in any geographic market, and boost checkout conversion rates — without writing code.
Zack Brown
Hey y'all! It's Team Haiku again. You may remember us from our UI animation tool Haiku Animator (https://www.haikuanimator.com/) or our open source branding framework Diez (https://diez.org) We're back, exploring new territory for our company — Haiku® Crow helps companies charge custom prices and currencies for their products, for any country around the world. Consider India: it holds nearly 1/5 of the world's population, yet its GDP per capita is 1/30 that of the USA. When you charge lofty prices in US dollars for your online product, you're cutting out most Indian customers (in fact, most customers around the world!) Not only does that mean reduced sales, it means reduced opportunity for much of the world. Localized pricing, suited to the buying power of global markets, is a win-win for buyers and sellers. So now Haiku makes it easy for anyone who sells through Stripe: localize your prices, run experiments, make more money, and make the world a better place. Curious how it works? Read more in our inaugural blog post: https://crow.app/blog/price-loca...
Konstantin VashkevichHead of Marketing for Tickeron
@zackaboo hi! Great idea. Here at Tickeron we have been think how to utilize Stripe the way we could make our pricing model more flexible. Will definitely check Crow up.
