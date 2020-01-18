  1. Home
  2.  → Crouton

Crouton

Simple meal planner and recipe organiser

Crouton is a simple meal planning and recipe storage app.
Easily keep track of recipes you love by storing websites, images and notes associated with them. Use these recipes to plan your week ahead so you always know what's for dinner.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment