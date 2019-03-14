Log InSign up
Crossfont

Easy-to-use font editor for Mac

Crossfont is an easy-to-use font editor for Mac. Type designers and font geeks may find this app useful for font designs.
Aaron ElkinsMaker@ryh1113 · Founder of Pixel Egg Studio
Hello, Product Hunters, I am Aaron, today I am happy to launch a new Mac app - Crossfont, which is a brand new font editor for Mac, font geeks or type designers may have a look at it. Please have a free try and leave your feedback here, I am around here to answer your questions. Feel free to ask me any questions. :) Thanks for your interest and have a good day. Aaron Pixel Egg Studio
