  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Cross your he.art
Cross your he.art
Ranked #7 for today

Calculate a cross-multiplication without picking up a pen

Free
Solve those pesky ratios with ease using Cross Your Heart, the ultimate cross-multiplication tool. No more frustration or math anxiety - just accurate answers at the click of a button.
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, Developer Tools by
Mayfair
Mayfair
Ad
The 4.02% APY cash account for businesses.
About this launch
0
reviews
17
followers
Cross your he.art by
was hunted by
Adriaan
in Productivity, User Experience, Developer Tools. Made by
Adriaan
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Cross your he.art's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7