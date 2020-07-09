Discussion
Hello PH community, Thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. We’re excited to be launching Cross on Product Hunt! Amazon operates in many countries, 17 to be exact. As Amazon expanded over the years, it had added an international shipping option. However, there isn’t that much support for this service. People are not familiar with it and wouldn’t go through the hassle of going to another Amazon store and searching for the same product to see if it’s available. We were excited about the opportunities and started working on a browser extension that would help you do just that. Have you ever gone onto Amazon and wondered if it would be cheaper to get the item through another Amazon store? Based on the current exchange rate, which region would be the best deal for me? Cross seeks to solve this problem. The idea is for anyone in the world to be able to buy from the cheapest Amazon store that sells that particular product. Features -Best region is on the right side. Hover over to see the price tags from different regions. Select a currency from the drop-down menu to convert them using up-to-date exchange rates. -Best price is on the left side. Hover over to see the side by side comparison of the default price and the best other-seller price. If you have any questions or feedback, we would love to hear from you. Comment here or reach us at team@trycross.com and @crossext on Twitter.
