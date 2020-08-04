Discussion
Abhishek Batra
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! We're excited to launch Crono 3.0, a productivity app that keeps you updated with your phone messages and notifications. If you are someone who wants to maintain the workflow on a single screen (desktop) and also want to stay on top of your notifications, Crono will make your life easier. After conducting user research, we have come with new features like SMS texting, sharing tabs between phone and PC, and native apps for Mac and Windows in this launch. After talking to hundreds of our users, we surfaced the most painful problems and polished the user experience. With the latest update you can: ★ Send and receive SMS on your desktop ★ Open notifications on the desktop ★ Share tabs between phone and PC ★ Join meetings directly from Crono ★ Native apps for Mac and Windows We worked closely with our users over the past few months to iterate on solutions to different pain points of our users, and we feel that these features provide meaningful value. So, we present Crono 3.0 to you. We know there's a lot we can improve on, so we'd love your feedback!
