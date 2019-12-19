Discussion
Abhishek Batra
Hi everyone 👋 I am Abhishek, one of the makers of Crono. Crono is an android + chrome extension, that lets you sync your mobile notifications on your browser. The motivation for building Crono came after using a few similar products. These products had a very basic UI and lacked active development. While developing Crono We focussed on UX and usability of the app. Crono not only syncs your notifications with your browser, but it lets you take actions on them. You can directly reply to SMS and Whatsapp messages, (Y) tweets, send emails etc. Crono won't bug you with push notifications (unless you ask Crono to do so). Don’t worry, notifications are encrypted on your device before they are sent to the server. Crono lets you share files between your browser and android device. Crono app will automatically download the file and save it. You can view notifications and clipboard history inside Crono app. This data is completely stored on your local storage. We would love to get your feedback, listen to your questions and ideas on how to improve this product.
