Hello Makers!!! I'm so excited to launch my first SaaS product today! CronBuzz is a simple cron job monitoring tool. It monitors all your cron jobs, scheduled tasks and alerts you if it detects any problem. You can get alerts via Email, Slack, Discord, Microsoft teams(coming soon) and also integrate alerts into your incident management tools like pagerduty, opsgenie and victorops. why we need to monitor our cron jobs? I have a simple side project which posts to social media sites like facebook on a schedule basis. I slowly started realizing that all the posts are being posted twice. I initially blamed my code and spent hours figuring out the root cause, but of no use. After further investigation, I found out that the cron job which posts them to social media sites is running on two servers. This extra server is a dummy server which i created to migrate the application. But i left it behind to focus on it later when i have more time. I immediately stopped the cron job from this dummy server. Then i thought,
- what if this cron job is processing payments?
- what if this cron job is generating shipment labels for e-commerce store?
- what if this cron job is doing a very critical task which should not be duplicated?
- when cron job did not start on time
- when cron job is running longer than intended
- when cron job is overlapped with its previous run
- when cron job is running more than once per schedule or running on more than one server
- when cron job is throwing exceptions
- Slack
- Discord
- Microsoft teams(coming soon)
- PagerDuty
- OpsGenie
- VictorOps
- Webhooks
