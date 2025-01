Croct Component CMS with built-in AB testing and personalization Visit Upvote 74

Croct is a headless component-based CMS for modern frameworks like Next.js and React. It helps product teams scale UI optimization by offering built-in AB testing and personalization, ultra-low latency APIs, design system integration, and quick implementation.

Free Options Launch tags: A/B Testing • Developer Tools • Tech 20k monthly active users

