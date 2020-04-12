CRO Tactics is a once-weekly, bite-sized email containing powerful marketing tweaks and tactics for growing your business. Get a/b test ideas, copywriting tweaks, and emotional marketing tricks for increasing conversions, delivered straight to your inbox.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Josh Morrow
Maker
Pro
Hey there, fellow makers! 👋 I’m Josh, a Conversion Optimization Strategist by day and an enthusiastic maker by night. I began my career as a Front-End Web Developer in the digital marketing space. Over time, I developed a deep fascination for the psychology of persuasion, influence and customer purchase behaviors. Eventually, this led me to a career in conversion optimization, which I've been heavily involved in for the last five years. Today, I spend my days helping businesses enhance their customer experiences through strategic A/B testing, personalization, user experience design and conversion-focused copywriting. I decided to create the CRO Tactics newsletter as a result of this passion I have for conversion optimization. Ultimately, my hope is that I can share my knowledge and the learnings I've accumulated over the years to help founders and established business grow through data-driven experimentation.
UpvoteShare