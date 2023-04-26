Products
Home
→
Product
→
CRM and Deals for Zendesk
CRM and Deals for Zendesk
Synchronize customer support and sales
CRM and Deals is the best alternative to Zendesk Sell. It seamlessly integrates with Zendesk Support so you can manage sales pipelines inside the Support instance without switching between platforms. Everything is in one place!
Launched in
Sales
Customer Communication
SaaS
by
CRM and Deals for Zendesk
About this launch
CRM and Deals for Zendesk
Synchronize customer support and sales
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
CRM and Deals for Zendesk by
CRM and Deals for Zendesk
was hunted by
Natalia Zhontsa
in
Sales
,
Customer Communication
,
SaaS
. Made by
Natalia Zhontsa
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
CRM and Deals for Zendesk
is not rated yet. This is CRM and Deals for Zendesk 's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
