Crisis Heroes

Matthew Platts
Maker
I was forced into isolation after returning to Melbourne from the US. Luckily, I had a friend in my apartment building to provide me with groceries - but I wondered how the less fortunate would be handling it. So I built this app to allow people to signal if they need help or offer to provide help. Hopefully it helps someone, somewhere! Tech: Elixir (phoenix) Postgres GCP App Engine Algolia Tailwind CSS Alpine JS
