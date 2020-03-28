Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Crisis Heroes

Crisis Heroes

Community sharing platform - help each other during corvid19

get it
Crisis Heroes is a free community platform enabling the sharing of services and resources to ensure no one is left stranded.
Easily create requests for help and offers to help in your area.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Matthew Platts
Matthew Platts
Maker
I was forced into isolation after returning to Melbourne from the US. Luckily, I had a friend in my apartment building to provide me with groceries - but I wondered how the less fortunate would be handling it. So I built this app to allow people to signal if they need help or offer to provide help. Hopefully it helps someone, somewhere! Tech: Elixir (phoenix) Postgres GCP App Engine Algolia Tailwind CSS Alpine JS
UpvoteShare