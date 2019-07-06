Reviews
Maker
Kunal Vohra
As a huge cricket fan and a programmer, I personally had a lot of fun helping build this. Hope you guys like it.
Maker
Hey guys! Hope you're all doing well. I had a lot of fun contributing to an open-source project for the first time with Team XenoX. It was especially cool since I'm such a big cricket fan. Super excited for my first ProductHunt app release!
Maker
Growing up in a typical Indian household, cricket had a huge impact in my life as a kid. 🏏 It was the go-to sport for me and all the other kids on the block, and whenever India played an international match, my dad and I would watch it together, almost religiously. 📺 It was bonding time for us, just like it must have been for millions of kids my age. 🙇🏻♂️ I was reminded of that time recently, and so I started working on CriCLI. My love for programming and cricket brought me here. Hope you like it. Suggestions are welcome. Big thanks to my boys at Team XenoX for all the support. 🔥 P.S. Hope you like the little skit we pulled off. We only came up with the idea this morning and shot the whole thing in 10 minutes. 😉
