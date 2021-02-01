discussion
Sid Mohan
MakerBuilder, Tinkerer, Investor
Hi everyone! This is v1 of Criby, an app that originally came to mind as I tried to manage all the different clothing sizes/fits for myself, my wife, and others in my life. Storing sizes on my notes app or checking email receipts was so messy, and from talking to others, it sounded like many others were in the same position. We are working on making changes continuously so please send ANY feedback!! Thank you in advance.
