Criby

Store and track all of your apparel and footwear preferences

iPhone
Fashion
Our app serves one simple purpose: to let you track any clothing and shoe sizes in one place. Whether for yourself, for your significant other, friends, or family, Criby lets you declutter your mind from all the minutiae around sizes, fits, brands, and more.
Sid Mohan
Maker
Builder, Tinkerer, Investor
Hi everyone! This is v1 of Criby, an app that originally came to mind as I tried to manage all the different clothing sizes/fits for myself, my wife, and others in my life. Storing sizes on my notes app or checking email receipts was so messy, and from talking to others, it sounded like many others were in the same position. We are working on making changes continuously so please send ANY feedback!! Thank you in advance.
