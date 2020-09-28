discussion
Di-Ann Eisnor
MakerCEO Core, (X @Waze @google @wework)
Hi Hunters, Thanks for being part of the Crews by Core launch! And thanks @chrismessina for the Hunt We talked with thousands of workers, GCs and Subs and heard: 🚧 The job market is a mess and labor shortages are even worse with the pandemic 🚧 Everything is done by referral so new people don't know where to start 🚧 GCs need easier ways to deploy their own as well as new staff 🚧 Everyone wants new talent and better career development 🚧 Excitement around new machines and technologies that'll ACTUALLY make work safer and faster It will take the whole ecosystem to build together, to refer one another, to bring jobs. Crews by Core is our first step at helping solve this problem by matching construction / trade workers with general contractors, subs and companies. We just launched and we're excited- we hope you love it. Please give us feedback! Best, Di-Ann ============================================================ WHY DID WE MAKE THIS? To serve the worker and bring jobs! I come from a family of truckers and tradespeople and know we need better career development. For companies, this as logistics for labor- getting the right people with the right skills to the right job on-time. Our team has built and worked on some amazing products like Waze, Dropbox, Google Chrome, Youtube, Palantir but this feels like home. We're backed by some amazing investors like @peteflint at NFX and Google Ventures, @robhayes @caterina @heif WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT? GCs/Employers/Supers - Free job postings in your area - Manage Crews on-the-go - Know when your crew is on the way - Simple call and text with the crew Workers - One-click apply with your Core ID - Find projects nearby - Refer friends - Instant Interview www.bycore.com
