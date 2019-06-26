Reviews
Discussion
MakerPro
David Horne
Several years ago, we spent an average of 10 hours per month writing checks to pay contractors. Then we discovered an app called Payable that cut the time down to two hours. That eight-hour savings is a full day’s work! Then, Stripe acquired Payable. We’re excited for them but still needed a tool to easily allow us to pay our people. So, we decided we’d build one. A Better Way Instead of using spreadsheets and clunky online banking software, bloated accounting software or handwriting checks, CrewPay provides everything you need for paying freelancers and subcontractors in one easy-to-use app. CrewPay streamlines managing and paying your contractors so you can get back to doing the work that grows your business.
UpvoteShare