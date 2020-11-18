discussion
Hey there makers and hunters 👋 Crest is the solution for Etsy sellers seeking deep insight into their customers. Thanks to its geolocation processing, Crest is able to index your orders and group them by country, state or province, city, and even district. It's now possible to ask questions like "what's my most popular listing in New York", or "how much revenue have I made from London?". But wait, it gets better! Crest also packs in a ton of additional features that provide even greater insight into your listings and orders: * Easily identify repeat buyers via golden stars. * View orders for, and identify revenue and conversion rates for individual listings. * Track order performance over periods ranging from one week up to a year, and compare with previous periods. * Set goals for revenue, orders & listings and monitor your progress. * Search for popular listings, then filter by country, state or city. * View total revenue, order count and average spend by country, state or city. * Examine forecasts of projected orders and revenue using past data as a reference. * Improve your listing SEO using real-time tools that identify issues with your titles, descriptions and tags. 🎁 As a ProductHunt member, you can use the coupon code "PRODUCTHUNTLAUNCH" for 10% off your first two months. The coupon is valid until Dec. 31th 23:59 UTC. 🎉 We also have an affiliate program, so if you have an audience and would like to recommend Crest to them, please get in touch with us. 🙏 I’m eager to hear what you think, so if you have any questions, issues or suggestions, please let me know. I’m more than happy to engage with the community on the direction of Crest... I want it to be your tool of choice! Thanks!!
