Creo 2.0 is a next generation app design and development tool for macOS. This version introduces native Swift exporting and Flex layouts (via Facebook Yoga). We'll soon introduce third party plugins support and in Q3 2019 cross platform Android support (with Kotlin exporter).
Swift exporter showcase is available from: https://vimeo.com/313809511
Marco BambiniMaker@sqlabs · Creolabs
For Product Hunt users a special 30% discount is available using the coupon code: CREO_PRODUCTHUNT into our online store: https://creolabs.com/store Feel free to ask me any question about Creo!
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What are some of the big updates and what are the plans for this year? Exciting product!
Marco BambiniMaker@sqlabs · Creolabs
@aaronoleary third party plugins and Android support (with Kotlin exporter) and one more thing that I cannot yet disclosure ;-)
E.b. Rosner@e_b_rosner
Source code exporter available for the first 15 days? Uh no thanks.
Marco BambiniMaker@sqlabs · Creolabs
@e_b_rosner sorry to hear that but we need a way to pay our excellent developers.
