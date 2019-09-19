Credder Chrome Extension

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Chase Palmieri
Maker
In January 2016, two friends and I found ourselves frustrated by the rising levels of clickbait and sensationalism in online news. When we looked at the media’s underlying revenue models, we saw the problem would only get worse. In that moment, the three of us (and Jared’s fiancé haha) moved into a house in Petaluma, CA to work full-time on what we were calling “Rotten Tomatoes for news.” Our persistence came out of our shared belief that news should be competing for credibility, not clicks. We understood that in order to see change, we needed to create a real incentive for quality in online news. Today, we’re thrilled to announce that along with our web app at Credder.com, our Chrome Browser Extension has arrived! It’s been a rollercoaster 3-year journey building out these products. During this time, we’ve… -Built a community of hardcore news consumers -Generated ratings for +30 Authors and +40 Outlets -Raised our Angel Round from top Silicon Valley investors -Featured in TechCrunch -AND NEXT MONTH: We'll be back to launch our Firefox Extension and iOS App! Credder is a work in progress, but we’re continually humbled by the amount of repeat use and thousands of reviews coming from our community. We hope you find value in our products and comment below on the many ways you think they could be improved. Thanks for holding news accountable with us and for helping create a real incentive for quality in online news. Cheers!
UpvoteShare