Credder was founded by a group of frustrated news consumers to fix media credibility. They developed a peer review service to measure trust in every article, author, and outlet, making news compete for trust, not clicks.
Credder - The Future of Validated News? - The Project Censored ShowCo-host Chase Palmieri takes a turn as a guest, to explain his latest project - www.credder.com . On this site, readers can evaluate news stories, thereby creating a rating system for journalism akin to how restaurants are rated by customers on Yelp. Chase Palmieri is the co-host of the Project Censored Show.
Credder offers Rotten Tomatoes-style ratings for the newsIn an age of online misinformation and clickbait, how do you know whether a publication is trustworthy? Startup Credder is trying to solve this problem with reviews from both journalists and regular readers. These reviews are then aggregated into an overall credibility score (or rather, scores, sin...
It's a really great concept. In this age of a lack of trust in the media, something like this will come in handy. However, I do have a few questions. 1) Why do I need to log in to see the stories? Seems like a needless barrier, and I almost just didn't bother. 2) Who are the critics, and how do they get chosen? 3) Are those critic reviews actual reviews for the article, or just random tweets from people? Because it looks like random tweets. 4) How are you ensuring that the critics are not all from one side of an argument? i.e how are you avoiding biased criticism?
Startup Credder is trying to solve this problem with reviews from both journalists and regular readers. These reviews are then aggregated into an overall credibility score (or rather, scores, since the journalist and reader ratings are calculated separately).
We hope you enjoy this early version of Credder and share your feedback so we can make it even better. The Credder website is the first step towards our larger mission: To accelerate the news industry's transition from a click-based to a credibility-based economy. If this is a mission you can support, please UPVOTE, SHARE, and STAY AWESOME. Remember to use the code TCNEWS for instant access to the beta.
