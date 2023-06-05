Products
Home
→
Product
→
Credal.ai
Credal.ai
The information security layer for AI
Credal is the safe way to use AI. Our Chat UI, Slackbot, and API masks sensitive info, audit logs interactions, and ensures AI can only use context from the company data that the user already has access to, when answering their query.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Security
by
Credal.ai
About this launch
Credal.ai by
Credal.ai
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Security
. Made by
Jack Fischer
and
Ravin Thambapillai
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Upvotes
7
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
