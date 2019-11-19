Discussion
Albin Grans
Maker
Hi hunters! 👋 I'm Albin, one of the makers of CreatorSpot. 🤔 There is a problem in the way we discover new content on the big social platforms today. The biggest YouTube channels and Instagram accounts gets favored by the search and recommendation algorithms, making it extremely hard for small and upcoming creators to be discovered. In other words, you can be an amazing creator, without having any exposure on your content. This is why we made CreatorSpot. A community-driven platform where you can discover inspiring and upcoming creators you would not find otherwise. On CreatorSpot you can: 👀 Explore upcoming creators across all platforms. 🔥 Submit yourself as a creator and get discovered. 💎 Add creators you admire and earn karma! 👍 Upvote the best and give them the attention they deserve. 📫 Get a weekly digest of the most upvoted creators! Sign up and join our journey to uncover the best hidden gems out there! ⚡️ _________ Fun facts: 🔮 Almost 1/3 American kids dream of becoming digital content creators. 😱 70% of the time spent on YouTube, is watching videos recommended by the algorithm. ⏰ CreatorSpot will feature 8 new creators every day. That is 2.880 creators in one year! 👨🎓 All co-founders are currently studying together at Hyper Island. 🍦 The project started when we sat at an ice cream shop just 10 weeks ago.
