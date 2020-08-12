Creators Calculator
How much money do you want to earn monthly? 💵
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jacin
Maker
Hi makers, Today I'm launching Creators Calculator. My goal is to push the passion economy. I really believe the economy is changing and we will make a living sharing what we love. Creators Calculator lets you discover what do you need to start making money real money online. And you can subscribe for free to discover new sources of income for creators. Being the first in a new platform (examples: Twitch, Substack, Udemy...) can be a life changing. I hope you all enjoy this new tiny product :)
Upvote (1)Share
This is very cool, cheer! 🥳 Maybe add Spotify and Apple Music streams to this list? Musicians are creators too :)
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@alexanderspoor Hello Alexander :) I'm adding more platforms every few days. I'm currently investigating the music industry. I have discovered this: https://media-exp1.licdn.com/dms... I'll looking for a second source so I can 100% rely in this information. Thank you so much!!
UpvoteShare