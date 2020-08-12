  1. Home
How much money do you want to earn monthly? 💵

1 - Set how much do you want to ear monthly
2 - Discover how much subs, supporter or sales you need in different platforms
3 - Subscribe for free and discover new sources of income for creators
Hi makers, Today I'm launching Creators Calculator. My goal is to push the passion economy. I really believe the economy is changing and we will make a living sharing what we love. Creators Calculator lets you discover what do you need to start making money real money online. And you can subscribe for free to discover new sources of income for creators. Being the first in a new platform (examples: Twitch, Substack, Udemy...) can be a life changing. I hope you all enjoy this new tiny product :)
Alexander Spoor
This is very cool, cheer! 🥳 Maybe add Spotify and Apple Music streams to this list? Musicians are creators too :)
@alexanderspoor Hello Alexander :) I'm adding more platforms every few days. I'm currently investigating the music industry. I have discovered this: https://media-exp1.licdn.com/dms... I'll looking for a second source so I can 100% rely in this information. Thank you so much!!
