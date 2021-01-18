discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniela Passos
Makerphover
Hello, Product Hunt makers! I've seen a lot of makers, influencers, and photographers struggle in their process of growing their online presence. But there are so many resources, guides, tools, and hacks on the web, so I decided to collect the best of the best growth hacks in one place. In Notion. Use the Creator Growth KIT to find tools and services for growing up your audience! It's included: ✅ 100+ Social Channels and Places to grow your audience ✅ 100+ Guides about Influencer + Creator Marketing ✅ 50+ Tools for gigs, LUTs, Lightroom Presets, and more ✅ 20+ Templates: cold emails, Media Kit, Partnership Contracts, and more 50% OFF for the first 5 Creators who use the code "makers" I hope you enjoy this. Thanks!
Share
@danielamoitinho This is a very good collection of resources. Thank you!