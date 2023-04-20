Products
Creator Economy Pitch Decks 2.0
38 pitch decks that helped creator startups raise $942M.
The creator economy has exploded in recent years, but with the current economic climate, securing funding in this space has become increasingly difficult. So I decided to update our database of pitch decks that helped creator startups raise $942M.
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
Product Hunt
by
Influencers.club
About this launch
Influencers.club
Upvotes
20
Comments
7
Day rank
#19
Week rank
-
