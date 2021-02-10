discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Gabriel Ciordas
MakerSerial Entrepreneur
Hi Product Hunters, I am Gaby Ciordas, founder and CEO of Bannersnack, but most importantly, I am genuinely excited to introduce you to Creatopy! Yes, that is correct—Bannersnack is now Creatopy.com. 🔮What is Creatopy? Creatopy is an efficient and intuitive visual production platform, delivering a well-crafted creative experience for communicators and teams. Featuring advanced design automation and customization capabilities, along with an ever-growing library of templates and original visual elements, Creatopy gives you the tools you need to spark your creative journey, keeping your visual content organized and always on-brand. What has changed? Well, obviously the name and the visual identity of our platform. But it’s not just that. Creatopy is a tribute to our former product, Bannersnack, which has reached impressive milestones over the last 12 years, not to mention that we’re a bootstrapped company since day one. We’re now proudly serving over 4 million communicators and teams, helping them solve graphic design needs, from social media visuals and display ads to video content and print materials. Over the last two years, Bannersnack has developed into a more comprehensive design platform, and adjusting our identity was necessary. We are incredibly excited that our achievements now reflect our name, with the launch of Creatopy. Creatopy’s core functionalities 🎨Effortless creative flow—Make a single visual or an entire set with just a few clicks. You don’t need any prior design experience. 💼Brand consistency—Upload your brand assets, such as colors, fonts, and logos, in Creaopy’s brand kit section and maintain brand consistency across all communication channels and platforms. 🗂Multi-channel content creation—Explore our extensive static, animated, and video content elements library. Quickly develop and customize designs in all types of formats and go live with your campaigns across multiple creative mediums. 🪄Automated design process—Same visual, different sizes? With Creatopy you can work smart by having your design automatically multiplied and resized. 🎬Powerful animation—Bring your designs to life using Creatopy’s animated presets. 📐Organize at scale—Creatopy allows you to create and manage multiple teams, and to collaborate on any project. 💸Get 1 month of Creatopy for free We’re making available a special discount for Product Hunters, so follow this link to try Creatopy for one month, for free: https://app.creatopy.com/campaig.... We’d love to receive your feedback! Feel free to drop all your questions, thoughts, or feedback in the comments section below. Creatopy aims to offer the best possible experience, and we’d love to pick your brains in this process.💚
Share
@gabriel_ciordas tried it a bit tonight and the animation features is real easy to make. So smooth.
Congratulations on the re-branding guys! I've known BannerSnack for a while. What an excellent platform for both advanced designers and non-designers, kudos !
@nadavdakner Thanks Nadav! Glad to have you on board!
@nadavdakner Looks really great! All the best!
Ease of use for professionals in the digital marketing industry.
Used Bannersnack for a long time, a happy customer. Looks like a fun rebranding, and we'll be interested to see what the team does next!
@benjamin_thomas3 Thank you! Stay tuned for what's next!
So I googled “display ad creator” like 5h ago, ended up on your site after checking multiple options for 5 minutes. Now I open product hunt and your product is right on my screen. Leaving the random timing and coincidence aside, Creatopy is amazing. I wanted to set up some in house ads without spending much time on the creatives, after I signed up it took around 30 minutes to have everything ready and exported. 5 minutes were actually spent trying to figure out why the archived images were named Untitled design set - SIZEHERE.jpg after I already named my design set, so, more like 25 minutes to get everything done. Good job! Everything is straightforward and while I didn’t have any complex needs yet, it seems like Creatopy could handle that without issues.
@andreivreja That is an amazing story, thank you for sharing it with us! We are glad to have you here.
Congrats! It's looking sharp
@sebastian_maraloiu Thank you Sebastian! That's exactly what we were aiming for!
A useful tool which looks very clean and flowy. Congrats on the rebranding and best of luck!
@bogdan_ionita Many thanks! We are glad to hear that you like it!
Excited to see this. I've been using Bannersnack for a few years and I'm happy to see Creatopy live today.
@marianhurducas Many thanks! Hopefully we'll see you on Creatopy as well.
My favorite tool to build Instagram carousels & more! It's very easy to use & makes our agency design process faster. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a better alternative to Canva.
@paatriciaab Truly inspiring words! Thanks a million Patricia!
New clothes for BannerSnack! Looks pretty simple to use and has a great UI. I sometimes used your free version of BannerSnack. I am curious to give this a try. Do you have any lifetime plan?
@cristian_manafu Currently we don't have a lifetime plan, however, if we decide to add one we're going to make a public announcement about it. Meanwhile, you can opt for the trial, try it out and let us know what you think!