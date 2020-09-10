discussion
Maxim Lepikhov
MakerCreativeMachine.co
Hello Hunters! 👋 We, Max and Philipp, we are developing this service. Philipp is a first-class engineer with extensive experience and is responsible for the entire technical part of the service. I (Max) have a lot of experience in marketing and analytics. I play the role of a product manager in the project, I am responsible for marketing and other organizational issues. Creative Machine lets you automated banner generation based on any of your data (images, product feed, etc). You can automate the generation of images for e-commerce, social media or any other of your tasks. At the moment, the service can work with static images, but in the future we plan to add support for video and gif formats. Then you can generate videos for Youtube or Instagram Story Videos, for example. 🎁 Now we want to offer you an exclusive Lifetime Deal, as for our early adopters (limited to 250). Our regular tariffs can be viewed here. We want to announce that we are out of beta. We’ve added the necessary features and fixed critical bugs. - 🍉 We have added a free catalog of templates! - 🔴 Add shapes. - Image correction: blur, hue, saturation, brighten, contrast, luminance. - Support for large data feed. - ↩️ Add undo / redo. - 📐 Add grid. - Drag&Drop adding elements to the canvas. Roadmap: - API + Zapier & etc. - Smart Auto Crop. - Free Media Library. - Video/Gif Format. - Auto Remove Background. - New Templates. - Upscale Image. We are open for feedback and suggestions. So help us with your wise suggestions and feedback so that we can create a more awesome and helpful service.
