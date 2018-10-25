Creative Everywhere is an app to train your creative thinking with short and fun exercises.
We built Creative Everywhere to become more innovative at work and imaginative in our daily lives!
Research shows that innovative thinkers made creativity a habit: they practiced generating ideas, switching perspectives, and trying new things every day.
Trevor Black@trevblack · Cryptoenthusiast
Sounds great! I'll test it soon :)
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool! How many exercises does it have and are they updated regularly?
Alex OgnevMaker@alex_ognev
@aaronoleary Thanks! Exercises are procedurally generated. There are 50 different templates with over 1400 individual exercises. Many of them have images which are randomly drawn from a set of 50. In my experience there is a lot of "replay value" in doing same exercise with different set of images. We haven't updated content that much lately, the app has been out for over a year, just haven't publicized it much.
Baran Cezayirli@barancezayirli · Highly focused technologist
It is a cool idea. Sad that it is only for Android :/
Alex OgnevMaker@alex_ognev
@barancezayirli Thanks! There is a mobile web version http://creativeverywhere.com/map... I never tested it on iPhone but it might work :)
