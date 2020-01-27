Creately 3.0
Hello Hunters! We are super excited to share the brand new Creately with the PH community! Creately first launched in Sept 2009 and we’ve been around for a while now. :) This new Creately is a from-the-scratch rewrite of the product with the thinking matured over 10 years of learning how and why people draw diagrams. The biggest takeaway for us was that for the larger part of the population drawing diagrams on devices is a chore. However, sketching ideas on paper is a creative activity people love. Our primary mission is to make drawing diagrams on devices as enjoyable as it is on paper. The new Creately is intentionally simpler to help people focus on the core ideas and not the tool. What’s new - Even simpler UX. This is the big deal. - Nice contextual toolbars and shortcuts to draw and style shapes - Many new diagram types with specific behavior for each - 1000+ shapes that were individually crafted/coded - A new, faster rendering engine for text and shapes - Pinpointed comment threads and discussions for collaboration - Slick real-time collaboration - 100+ core templates (+ ~2 Million examples and templates from the community) - Integrations to Google Drive, Slack and Atlassian Confluence (more coming) - Tons more capabilities planned as we experiment based on user feedback. To celebrate the PH launch we are offering 25% off any plan with the code “PH2020” for the next 3 days. We want to solve this ‘diagram problem’ and we’d love your feedback!
Awesome Product! Been a life saver for presentations for the last 5+ years, Love the mindmap tool too. Cheers!
@malinda_senanayake Glad you found it useful. We have some big plans for mind maps with some features specific to it.
