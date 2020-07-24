Creately
Chandika Jayasundara
Hello Hunters! We are thrilled to launch our new collaboration features on Creately today 🎉 🎉 🎉 . We added a new layer of real-time collaboration to allow teams to sync faster and introduced in-app video conferencing. Many online meetings involve a common document or a screen-share, but the current experience is disjointed with your video conferencing app elsewhere along with a screen share and the shared document itself. We designed Creately’s new features to make feel teams closer during online meetings. Sitting next to each other and looking at a common screen is the target experience tried to reach. So we added these key capabilities (with a few more things in the background) ✅. Real-time mouse tracking 👩💻. Real-time preview syncing - we transmit changes as they happen so you feel like you are almost watching the other persons screen. 📹. Video conferencing inside the document - it’s easier, and keeps everyone sync’ed around the context Along with this, we have an infinite canvas, 1000’s of templates and shapes so teams can communicate visually even if they hate drawing things out. We want to help more teams feel closer and have higher-bandwidth collaboration, especially during these strained times. Visual communication helps a lot and we think video collaboration and super fast syncing amplify the connections further. We are really excited for you to try it out and hear the feedback. Do let us know what you think!
The team behind the product is legit, would absolutely recommend any day of the week.
I have used it to communicate business ideas and simplify the complex. It's easy to get started and produce high quality content quickly.
Simply amazing product. Helped me always to create superb diagrams easily. Love the new real-time collaboration and video conferencing features! Keep it up Creately!
Creately is a real easy and versatile tool. I use it mostly on marketing planning as it helps me to collaborate with my remote team easily. The real-time features help us to work on process flows and strategies as we used to do from the office. The tools are drag and drop so anyone can get in on the act very fast - at the same time. You must check out the cool new video conferencing capabilities of the platform. I recommend Creately as a must have tool for teams working remotely.
