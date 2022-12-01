Products
This is the latest launch from Amazon MK30
See Amazon MK30’s previous launch →
Create with Alexa
Turn your Echo device into a storytelling companion
‘Create with Alexa’ lets kids craft and tell whimsical stories using your Echo Show. Children can say the simple phrase, “Alexa, make a story,” follow a few prompts, and Alexa takes over—generating a unique and original narrative.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Alexa Skills
,
Audio
by
Amazon MK30
About this launch
Amazon MK30
The new design for Prime Air’s delivery drone
Create with Alexa by
Amazon MK30
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Alexa Skills
,
Audio
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Amazon MK30
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#181
