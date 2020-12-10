Like it or not, there's gonna come a day, when your boss says "We should make a CLI". To help you I've built create-node-cli — a CLI that generates CLIs. Even more, I'm teaching a 10-hour-100-video course on doing just that, create NodeCLI.com
Kun RanDeveloper
The dashboard cli tool looks pretty cool!
@rankun203 aha, thanks. Would love to have you on. I teach building that among 22 other projects.
Thanks Awais. I’ve bought two of your courses for VScode and NodeCLI. Both well done. Happy to see this tool here. Definitely will try it out.
@csaba_kissi that makes ne happy. Jump into the Discord server and share what you are building. I'd love to check it out.
I have written hundreds of automations software. Like my corona-cli that went viral (no puns intended). 😅 OPEN-SOURCE: Today, I'm happy to share with you an open-source CLI project called "create-node-cli" a CLI to generate CLIs. CLIception. ❯❯ https://github.com/AhmadAwais/cr... TEACHING: I also teach automation over there at 📟 ⠀https://NodeCLI.com 📮 About NodeCLI.com · 100 videos + 22 CLI projects · 10 hours of videos + exercises · I spent a year making this course · Probably the most extensive course on creating CLI Tools Feel free to ask any questions. 1. https://NodeCLI.com 2. https://twitter.com/MrAhmadAwais