Fede Moo
One of the best social networks for artists. This is the best place to earn some crypto with your art, also and the best of all is that you can make a lot of friends there, people is so awesome and the team is really transparent about the project, 100% recommended
Great dapp with a very stylish and user friendly interface. Active team doing updates very often. I recommend it to artists who want to get nice rewards for posting their art.
One of the best ways to share and curate art. Unlike other platforms here you can earn rewards for your illustration, design, videos, animations and even music. You can also earn as an investor on the platform just by voting the works of other, if they become popular you win even more! This past week I have made more than 150 CREA just in curations rewards. Me and my wife (she is the artist) are very active here and will continue investing time and money on the platform. We recommend it!
