Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Creary

Creary

Blockchain-based creative network of digital art portfolios

Creary is the blockchain-based social network of creative portfolios that rewards creatives and curators.
---
Share your works on Creary with the rest of the community and get rewards for the interactions your content receives.
---
⭐Create⭐Inspire⭐Influence!
Creary - Road Map Creary 2019Attention! This user has been reported by many well reputed users of our community. There are different reasons to report users: Identity supplantation, copyright infringement, spam, fraud or other behaviors considered malicious or negatives for the community.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Fede Moo
Fede Moo
One of the best social networks for artists. This is the best place to earn some crypto with your art, also and the best of all is that you can make a lot of friends there, people is so awesome and the team is really transparent about the project, 100% recommended
Upvote (11)Share
Crea
Crea
Creary has a complete ecosystem in terms of usability and gamification. All combined with so important features for the creative sector as the registration of the works using copyright licenses and the distribution of the projects in a p2p environment and without intermediaries.
Upvote (12)Share
Marcelo Musijowski
Marcelo Musijowski
Great dapp with a very stylish and user friendly interface. Active team doing updates very often. I recommend it to artists who want to get nice rewards for posting their art.
Upvote (5)Share
Rid D
Rid D
I love this product. Perfect for creatives who wanna be in a great community
Upvote (2)Share
Eduardo Espino Deeke (EddieSpino)
Eduardo Espino Deeke (EddieSpino)
One of the best ways to share and curate art. Unlike other platforms here you can earn rewards for your illustration, design, videos, animations and even music. You can also earn as an investor on the platform just by voting the works of other, if they become popular you win even more! This past week I have made more than 150 CREA just in curations rewards. Me and my wife (she is the artist) are very active here and will continue investing time and money on the platform. We recommend it!
Upvote (3)Share