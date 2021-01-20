discussion
Brian Hulme
MakerProduct Designer
Hi all—I hope you like Creact! Drawing has always been a passion of mine but I regularly find my self drawing the same thing over and over. In order to challenge myself to expand my drawing skills, I started picking a topic and making myself draw that. And that's how the idea for Creact was born. I'd love to hear any comments you have.
@thelissilent Hey Brian, could you look into the SSL certificate on your site? Currently says it's not secure when visiting it.
As a bad drawer I think that this would actually help people like me,