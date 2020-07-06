  1. Home
Uptime, SSL certificate, missing assets, status pages

Crawly cheapest service which is combining all monitoring services in a rich, reliable and modern dashboard. It does not only monitor your homepage but the entire application from 20 different regions.
Hakan
Maker
Hello Product Hunters👋 Monitoring web applications is a huge problem. You could never be sure if they were working as you expected all the time. We decided to develop a tool that can monitor your applications in the most advanced way (not only uptime monitoring but checking missing resources and expiration of SSL certificate). This is how we decided to develop Crawly. We know there are many alternatives on the market, however, Crawly is the most developed and cheapest option among them. Give it a try and let me know if you have any suggestions or requests 🎉🎉
Mark
Good luck, congrats 🥳
Hakan
Maker
@juliax3 thank you.
Hocam
Liked landing design and logo!
Hakan
Maker
@ahmeta1 thank you.
Adrian D.
There are some empty links on landing page, FYI. Other than that, awesome work. I will try for my side projects.
James K. Howard
There are tons of similar services like Crawly What makes this spacial?
