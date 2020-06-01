  1. Home
  2.  → Crawlify

Crawlify

AI powered data extraction APIs. Hassle-free data retrieval.

#5 Product of the DayToday
Put your web data extraction on autopilot with AI technology that retrieves clean, structured data accessible via API. No coding, selectors or any manual input needed.
Lessons learned after 6+ months of beta and 3 acquisitions offers.After 6+ months of work we're finally launching Crawlify. You can now go ahead and signup and we're live on Product Hunt. Today I want to take this chance to share some of the things we learned and improved upon during this long beta phase.
How we built an AI data extraction platform.Back in 2017 I was working at a Fortune 500 company, leading the engineering efforts of a team whose whole purpose was data mining and data extraction. The business world moves swiftly and keeping up with the ever-changing world of eCommerce products can be overwhelming, especially when customers have plenty of options on where to shop.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Daniela Quiroz
Daniela Quiroz
Tried it out on several e-commerce websites from different countries. The results are accurate so far. It would be really handy for affiliate websites if you could provide an embed widget for any product to display details like price and title.
Upvote (1)Share
Sanda Gorcea
Sanda Gorcea
@daniela_quiroz I second that. I have a small review website in my native language and no affiliate pluginsare available for my country.
UpvoteShare
Sandra Ionescu
Sandra Ionescu
Hunter
@daniela_quiroz Thank you for your feedback! We plan to develop integrations with shopify and woocomerce in the next weeks.
UpvoteShare
Francisca Aguayo
Francisca Aguayo
Tested as well on different rage of websites. The accuracy seems top notch. On a single page it did not report the correct availability.
Upvote (1)Share
Sandra Ionescu
Sandra Ionescu
Hunter
@francisca_aguayo Hey Francisca, thanks for sharing your feedback with us. Can you point us to that specific page? It will tremendously help us in improving our accuracy.
UpvoteShare
Sandra Ionescu
Sandra Ionescu
Hunter
Hello hunters! At scale, websites change and crawlers break daily. Maintaining them is time consuming and painful. Crawlify is on a mission to help companies of all sizes automate their data extraction at scale. To achieve this, the platform fuses machine learning with natural language processing to retrieve clean, structured data without the need for manual rules or site-specific training. You can try it for yourself on our website. The current APIs are: 1. The Product API [Released] - it automatically extracts product data from any e-commerce page. 2. The Real Estate API [closed beta] - it automatically extracts data from real estate listings with other data points like crime & safety statistics, monitoring foreclosure/auctions listings, or urban planning and construction permits. 3. The Job Page API [close beta] extracts clean job listing data from any board. 4. The Article API (released) - enables the extraction of articles data from pages without an RSS feed.
UpvoteShare
Barnea Florin
Barnea Florin
Played around with the demo on the website and it looks really good. Can't wait for the real estate API.
UpvoteShare
Sandra Ionescu
Sandra Ionescu
Hunter
@barnea_florin Thanks for the feedback. The real estate API is currently in beta, we plan to launch it to the public next month. Please subscribe on our website to get notified when we do so.
UpvoteShare