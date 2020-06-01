Crawlify
Discussion
Daniela Quiroz
Tried it out on several e-commerce websites from different countries. The results are accurate so far. It would be really handy for affiliate websites if you could provide an embed widget for any product to display details like price and title.
@daniela_quiroz I second that. I have a small review website in my native language and no affiliate pluginsare available for my country.
@daniela_quiroz Thank you for your feedback! We plan to develop integrations with shopify and woocomerce in the next weeks.
Tested as well on different rage of websites. The accuracy seems top notch. On a single page it did not report the correct availability.
@francisca_aguayo Hey Francisca, thanks for sharing your feedback with us. Can you point us to that specific page? It will tremendously help us in improving our accuracy.
Hello hunters! At scale, websites change and crawlers break daily. Maintaining them is time consuming and painful. Crawlify is on a mission to help companies of all sizes automate their data extraction at scale. To achieve this, the platform fuses machine learning with natural language processing to retrieve clean, structured data without the need for manual rules or site-specific training. You can try it for yourself on our website. The current APIs are: 1. The Product API [Released] - it automatically extracts product data from any e-commerce page. 2. The Real Estate API [closed beta] - it automatically extracts data from real estate listings with other data points like crime & safety statistics, monitoring foreclosure/auctions listings, or urban planning and construction permits. 3. The Job Page API [close beta] extracts clean job listing data from any board. 4. The Article API (released) - enables the extraction of articles data from pages without an RSS feed.
Played around with the demo on the website and it looks really good. Can't wait for the real estate API.
@barnea_florin Thanks for the feedback. The real estate API is currently in beta, we plan to launch it to the public next month. Please subscribe on our website to get notified when we do so.