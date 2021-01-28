discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Chris Board
Maker
Hi, my name is Chris, and I am the founder/developer of Crash Catch. I built this as I felt similar services that are available are expensive and offer so many features that me as a solo developer (indie hacker) weren't going to be used so I was paying for features that I mostly wouldn't use, and some of the data that was submitted for a crash was not relevant and just caused unnecessary bloat. Crash Catch is focussed towards solo developers and startups and is design to be lightweight and simple to use and just provide you the core and relevant information that you need to help you determine why your projects threw an error or crashed so you can fix the issue ASAP and get a new release out before impacting or upsetting too many of your users and customers. Crash Catch currently has official support for Android, ReactJS and PHP while its in a private beta but there are plans for more libraries coming soon, such as iOS, Ruby and Python to name a few. If there's not an official library, there's a simple custom crash submission API so you can create your own library and submit crashes for other project types. I really hope you like Crash Catch, but if you have any feedback, good or bad, or have any questions or anything you think might be missing, then please let me know. Thanks Chris
Share